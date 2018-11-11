La Salle Earns No. 3 Seed in Atlantic 10 Volleyball Championship

Women's Volleyball | November 11, 2018

For the first time in program history, the La Salle University volleyball team is heading to the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship, as the Explorers earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament, it was announced by the league office on Sunday.La Salle (17-11, 9-5 A-10) will take on sixth-seeded Duquesne (12-15, 6-8 A-10) in the opening round on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The tournament, which is hosted by top seed VCU, will take place at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.The winner of that match will move on to the semifinals to take on second-seeded Dayton on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The title match will take place on Sunday at 12 p.m.The Explorers swept the Dukes in their last meeting at Tom Gola Arena on Nov. 2, their first win over Duquesne since 1999. The two teams also met on Oct. 12, with La Salle dropping a 3-1 decision on the road.All three rounds of the A-10 championship will be available on ESPN+ ($). Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and are available on-site at the championship. Students with a valid ID from Atlantic 10 member institutions are admitted free.