Four Drop Double Figures in Women’s Basketball Win Over Pepperdine

Pepperdine opened the game on a 10-6 run before the media timeout was called at 3:35. The remainder of the frame was a defensive battle with only one basket being scored. Pepperdine held the lead, 12-6.

The second quarter started with a slim run by La Salle, 9-7, before Pepperdine called a timeout at 5:02. La Salle ended the second stanza on an 8-4 run with Sweeney scoring five of the team's points. Defensively, the Explorers held the Waves 1-of-5 from the floor.

La Salle started the third period on a 5-0 spurt before Pepperdine took a 5-0 run of its own until the media timeout at 4:16. The Explorers won the battle the rest of the quarter, outscoring the Waves 11-8.

Pepperdine established a 10-6 run over the first 5:19 before the media timeout was called in the final quarter. La Salle answered with a 16-9 spurt to end the game. The Explorers remained poised throughout the final minutes of the game, shooting 92.3% (12-of-13) from the free throw line in the quarter.

Sweeney finished with a career high 14 points on the night, while shooting 5-of-7 from the charity stripe.

She was joined in double figures by junior Shalina Miller (11 pts.), senior Jeryn Reese (10 pts.), and sophomore Deja King (10 pts.).

(11 pts.), senior (10 pts.), and sophomore (10 pts.). As a whole, the team shot 36.7% (18-of-49) from the floor, including 31.3% (5-of-16) from long range.

From the line, the Explorers shot 80.8% (21-of-26), which is their third highest total on the season.

On the glass, both Reese (8 rbs.) and King (7 rbs.) neared double-doubles.

La Salle has shot 36.7% or better from the field and 31.0% or better from long range in each of the last four games.

The team matched its season high 39 points in a half in the second half of the game.

After finishing +1 against Pepperdine, the Explorers have won the turnover battle in six of their last seven games for a combined margin of +41.

King's seven rebounds is a career high.

