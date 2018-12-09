Four Score in Double Figures for Women’s Basketball as MacGillivray Picks Up First Career Win

PHILADELPHIA –
Four scorers eclipse double-digit points totals with sophomore Michelle Nicholls
leading the La Salle women's basketball team (1-8) with 17 points as the Explorers took down Norfolk State (3-5), 62-52. The win marks the first of head coach Mountain MacGillivray
's career.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
INSIDE THE NUMBERS:
- La Salle opened the first 4:31 of the game on a 9-4 run, seeing five points from Nicholls. The Spartans battled back to pull ahead, 15-14, heading into the second.
- After the Spartans started the second frame on a 9-2 run over the first 5:44, the Explorers responded with 9-6 over the remainder of the frame.
- In the third, La Salle opened the frame on an 11-2 run over the first 5:39 to regain the lead, 38-35. The Spartans battled back, tying things up at 43 at the end of the stanza.
- Entering the fourth quarter all knotted at 43, La Salle ran away with the game, outscoring the Spartans, 19-9. Senior Jeryn Reese scored eight of the team's points in the frame on 3-for-4 shooting.
GAME NOTES:
- Joining Nicholls in double figures were junior Shalina Miller (14), sophomore Deja King (13), and Reese (12).
- Nicholls shot 50% from the field, including 50% from beyond the arc.
- Miller added 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.
- La Salle held the turnover margin, forcing 26 Spartan give ups. The Explorers ended with a season best +12 turnover margin. Aiding the margin was a season high 16 steals.
- Collectively, the team shot a season high 39.7% from the floor, including a season best 31.8% from long range.
- The squad handed out 18 assists, which is a season high.
UP NEXT:
- La Salle hit a season best nine three pointers.
- Sophomore Rayshel Brown had a career high five steals.
- Aside from her career high in points, Nicholls as registered career marks in assists (4), and steals (3).
- Rookie Kayla Spruill dished out a career high four assists – the first four of her career.
- Reese's 12 points sit as a career mark.
- Miller blocked a career best five shots, while collecting a career high three steals.
La Salle has a five-day break before hosting St. John's on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. with the game airing on ESPN+.