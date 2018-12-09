Four Score in Double Figures for Women’s Basketball as MacGillivray Picks Up First Career Win

Next Game: St. John's 12/15/2018 | 2 p.m. ESPN+

La Salle opened the first 4:31 of the game on a 9-4 run, seeing five points from Nicholls. The Spartans battled back to pull ahead, 15-14, heading into the second.

After the Spartans started the second frame on a 9-2 run over the first 5:44, the Explorers responded with 9-6 over the remainder of the frame.

In the third, La Salle opened the frame on an 11-2 run over the first 5:39 to regain the lead, 38-35. The Spartans battled back, tying things up at 43 at the end of the stanza.

Entering the fourth quarter all knotted at 43, La Salle ran away with the game, outscoring the Spartans, 19-9. Senior Jeryn Reese scored eight of the team's points in the frame on 3-for-4 shooting.

Joining Nicholls in double figures were junior Shalina Miller (14), sophomore Deja King (13), and Reese (12).

Nicholls shot 50% from the field, including 50% from beyond the arc.

Miller added 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season.

La Salle held the turnover margin, forcing 26 Spartan give ups. The Explorers ended with a season best +12 turnover margin. Aiding the margin was a season high 16 steals.

Collectively, the team shot a season high 39.7% from the floor, including a season best 31.8% from long range.

The squad handed out 18 assists, which is a season high.

La Salle hit a season best nine three pointers.

Sophomore Rayshel Brown had a career high five steals.

Aside from her career high in points, Nicholls as registered career marks in assists (4), and steals (3).

Rookie Kayla Spruill dished out a career high four assists – the first four of her career.

Reese's 12 points sit as a career mark.

Miller blocked a career best five shots, while collecting a career high three steals.

Four scorers eclipse double-digit points totals with sophomoreleading the La Salle women's basketball team (1-8) with 17 points as the Explorers took down Norfolk State (3-5), 62-52. The win marks the first of head coach's career.La Salle has a five-day break before hosting St. John's on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. with the game airing on ESPN+.