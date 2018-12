Men’s Basketball Pushes No. 23 Villanova to Limit in 85-78 Defeat

- In head coach's first meeting against his former team, the La Salle University men's basketball team pushed No. 23 Villanova to the limit before falling short, 85-78, in Big 5 action from the Palestra on Saturday.

David Beatty three-pointer and remained on top at the first media timeout. La Salle took an 8-4 lead early behind athree-pointer and remained on top at the first media timeout.

Jamir Moultrie drained a three in transition, forcing Villanova to burn a timeout. The Explorers held their four-point advantage with 13:30 left in the first half after sophomoredrained a three in transition, forcing Villanova to burn a timeout.

Villanova would tie the game at 17 all, but La Salle quickly jumped right back on top when Beatty converted a three-point play on an and-one layup.

Isiah Deas caught fire and scored the next nine points for the Explorers and freshman Jack Clark drained a three of his own to give La Salle a 12-point lead, forcing the Wildcats to take another timeout with the score 32-20 with 5:28 to go in the opening half. Juniorcaught fire and scored the next nine points for the Explorers and freshmandrained a three of his own to give La Salle a 12-point lead, forcing the Wildcats to take another timeout with the score 32-20 with 5:28 to go in the opening half.

Ed Croswell . Out of the timeout, the two squads traded five straight three-pointers, still the Explorers hung to a 10-point advantage after a layup by freshman

Villanova seniors Phil Booth and Eric Paschall scored the final seven points of the half, but La Salle remained on top at the break, 42-39.

La Salle extended its lead to eight shortly after halftime before Villanova came back to tie things up at 47 all 3:36 into the second half.

The Explorers went back on top by three before Saddiq Bey converted a four-point play with 12:44 to go, giving the Wildcats their first lead since the opening minute of the game , 55-54.

Traci Carter and a Croswell layup brought the Explorers back within a point with 6:29 on the clock, and the difference remained one after a driving layup by Beatty with 5:25 left. A three by redshirt juniorand a Croswell layup brought the Explorers back within a point with 6:29 on the clock, and the difference remained one after a driving layup by Beatty with 5:25 left.

Miles Brookins made back-to-back baskets to make it a one possession game with 1:06 remaining, 79-76. Dunks by Booth and Paschall extended Villanova's lead to six with less than three minutes to go before sophomoremade back-to-back baskets to make it a one possession game with 1:06 remaining, 79-76.